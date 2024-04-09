Open Menu

CM Appoints Dr. Mujeebuddin Sarahi As SMIU VC For Second Tenure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Chief Minister Sindh, who is also chancellor of public sector universities of the province has appointed Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon as Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University, Karachi for a further period of four years, w.e.f. 13th August 2024.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary of Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, on Tuesday, the Chief Minister Sindh taken such decision while exercising powers vested under Section 13 (1) of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Karachi Act 2011, as amended by Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018 on the summary moved by the Chairman of the Sindh HEC.

According to a rule the HEC has to move the summary for appointment of a vice chancellor of a university six months before completion of the tenure of a vice chancellor.

The appointment of Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai was made on his performance at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) from August 17, 2020 till date. Earlier, he was appointed by the Chief Minister Sindh on recommendation of the Search Committee on August 13, 2020, whereby he had joined SMIU on 17th August 2020.

