UrduPoint.com

CM Appreciates Ulema In Promoting Brotherhood, Unity In Society

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 12:01 AM

CM appreciates ulema in promoting brotherhood, unity in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday appreciated the role of ulema and mashaikh in promoting and maintaining brotherhood, tolerance and unity in the society.

The chief minister appreciated the ulema while presiding over the meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab which was attended by the ulema of all schools of thought and religious scholars.

The meeting offered Fateha for the martyrs of the army helicopter crash and the people who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the country and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

During the meeting, the significant initiative of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for making the affidavit of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate was appreciated in strong words.

The ulema said that this historic step would be remembered always and termed the Chief Minister a 'Mujahid Wazir-e-Ala'.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that special committees including administrative and police officials and ulema had been formed in districts for religious tolerance and peace during Muharram. "In order to maintain societal peace at the grassroots, decisions will be made in consultation," he added.

Parvez Elahi asserted that the publication and sale of any literature containing hateful content could not be allowed under any circumstances, adding that action would be taken against those found involved in the publication and sale of hateful literature.

He announced that indiscriminate action would be taken against those who spread hateful content on social media in coordination with the cybercrime wing.

He also ordered to constitute a committee under Raja Basharat having representation of civil, police officials and religious scholars to resolve issues of the ulema.

Maulana Fazal Rahim said that cooperation with the government was a national duty.

Qari Hanif Jalandhri said that the CM Parvez Elahi had played a key role in the service of islam, adding that the inclusion of an affidavit of the Finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage certificate was an exemplary work which was worth appreciatable.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that the role of scholars was not to break hearts but to connect them.

Maulana Fazal Rahim led the prayer for peace, stability and harmony in the country.

MPAs including Raja Basharat, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar while ulema Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah, Hafiz Abdul Wahab Roopari, Allama Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Muhammad Rashid Turabi, Maulana Mushtaq Jafari and religious scholars and mashaikh attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Social Media Marriage Sale Rashid Prayer All Government General Motors Unity Foods Limited Muharram Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

President eulogizes sacrifices of police shuhada

President eulogizes sacrifices of police shuhada

1 hour ago
 Deja vu as volcano erupts again near Iceland capit ..

Deja vu as volcano erupts again near Iceland capital

1 hour ago
 PML-N leader asks national institution to disquali ..

PML-N leader asks national institution to disqualify Imran Khan for life time

1 hour ago
 Pak-Japan longstanding ties marked with a mutual d ..

Pak-Japan longstanding ties marked with a mutual desire to further expand cooper ..

1 hour ago
 EU calls for immediate end to Karabakh hostilities ..

EU calls for immediate end to Karabakh hostilities: Borrell spokesman

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt initiates stringent action against bann ..

Sindh govt initiates stringent action against banned plastic bags

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.