CM approves establishment of new bus terminal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in principle, approved establishment of a new state-of-the-art bus terminal near Thokar Niaz Beg and asked the transport department to submit the design by December 10.

He also gave in-principle approval to establishing the Punjab Road Safety Authority.

The CM chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of the transport department and the participants also dilated upon different proposals to establish a new transport-related force and bus terminal authority.

The Chief Minister asked the transport department to early complete the procurement related process while maintaining transparency and observance of rules.

The buses should be durable and comfortable, he added.

New bus terminals would also be built in Faisalabad and Multan and green electric buses would be run in major cities including Lahore to help reduce smog and environmental pollution, he added.

The CM announced that the scope of Lahore Transport Company would be expanded to every city and directed to constitute a committee to early submit its proposals for improving the performance of Punjab Masstransit Authority.

Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Chairman P&D, Secretary Transport and others attended the meeting.