UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Approves Establishment Of New Bus Terminal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM approves establishment of new bus terminal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in principle, approved establishment of a new state-of-the-art bus terminal near Thokar Niaz Beg and asked the transport department to submit the design by December 10.

He also gave in-principle approval to establishing the Punjab Road Safety Authority.

The CM chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of the transport department and the participants also dilated upon different proposals to establish a new transport-related force and bus terminal authority.

The Chief Minister asked the transport department to early complete the procurement related process while maintaining transparency and observance of rules.

The buses should be durable and comfortable, he added.

New bus terminals would also be built in Faisalabad and Multan and green electric buses would be run in major cities including Lahore to help reduce smog and environmental pollution, he added.

The CM announced that the scope of Lahore Transport Company would be expanded to every city and directed to constitute a committee to early submit its proposals for improving the performance of Punjab Masstransit Authority.

Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Chairman P&D, Secretary Transport and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Company Road December Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

36 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.