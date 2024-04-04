CM Balochistan congratulates newly-elect JI Ameer

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday congratulates newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

"Jamaat-e-Islami democratically elected a new leadership, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement issued here.

He hoped that the newly elected head of Jamaat-e-Islami will play his role in solving the problems faced by the country.

