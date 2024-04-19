CM Balochistan Terms Good Governance As Big Challenge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday termed the good governance as big challenge vowing that good governance will be the identity of the incumbent government
“Good governance is the biggest challenge of Balochistan. We have proposed 60 recommendations to bring tangible reforms and improve the governance in Balochistan,” he said while addressing the newly sworn-in provincial cabinet members at CM Secretariat here. After consultation with the provincial cabinet, the reform process will be finalized.
He said that responsibility rests on the shoulders of the provincial cabinet and elected representatives at the parliament to put the province on the track to prosperity.
About the rising insurgency in the province, the CM emphasized that “It is not the fight of State and Army alone; we have to battle this menace collectively.
“Those who died in recent Noshki ghastly incident were our martyrs and the perpetrators are open terrorist, the Chief Minister while vowing to take stern action against the miscreants clarified the government policy about the miscreants and insurgency.
CM Bugti underlined the significance of good governance as saying we will set an example of the good governance where no government job will be sold out and where the elected members will take practical steps for the welfare and uplift of the people of the province.
Urging minister to keep eye on the affairs of their respective departments, the CM said “Ministers are the heads of their department, they must ensure departments are functional and serving an ordinary man.
Key Performance Indicators (KPI) will be established to evaluate the performance of every government department.
Reiterating government resolve, Sarfaraz Bugti noted that there will be zero tolerance policy on corruption and corrupt practices. We will not compromise on merit and uphold the policy of accountability.
The provincial cabinet, on the occasion, reposed their trust in the leadership of the CM Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugi and reaffirmed their commitment to pursue the vision of Chief Minister Balochsitan.
Earlier, the provincial cabinet offered fateha for the Noshki martyrs.
