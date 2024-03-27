CM Balochistan, Young Doctors Association agrees on zero tolerance policy on absence of doctors

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM
A representative delegation of Pakistan Medical Association and Young Doctors Association in a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday agreed on zero tolerance policy on the absence of doctors and medical staff
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A representative delegation of Pakistan Medical Association and Young Doctors Association in a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday agreed on zero tolerance policy on the absence of doctors and medical staff.
In a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti delegation of Pakistan Medical Association and Young Doctors Associations discussed the problems faced by doctors in the health sector and presented suggestions related to providing better medical facilities to the people.
Various aspects of public-private partnership to improve medical facilities in major hospitals were discussed while they also stressed on improving the sanitation situation in hospitals. It was also decided to outsource the services.
Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the health services in Balochistan will be improved to provide relief to the poor.
In this regard, positive suggestions from doctors and stakeholders will be welcomed.
Steps will be taken for the functioning and improvement of the health care system by sitting together and consulting.
Chief Minister said that action will be taken against the absent and double duty doctors as well as encouraging the doctors performing duty.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the appointment of district health officers and medical superintendents will be done on merit and the period of appointment of the officers will be protected so that they can perform the work of the government smoothly.
Chief Minister said that the powers will be transferred to the lower level for the easy execution of public affairs at the local level.
