CM Bugti pays rich tribute to Pakistani forces for breaking enemy’s arrogance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Pakistani forces for breaking the enemy’s arrogance that has once again created history of victory.

He said that the Modi government was thinking that Pakistan was weak, but the Pakistani forces proved through their actions that they could trample the enemy's arrogant thinking.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand public meeting titled "Jashn-e-Fatah" in Quetta on Pakistan's historic victory against Indian aggression.

Provincial ministers, members of the assembly, tribal elders and a large number of people were present on this occasion.

The chief minister said that we have gathered here today to pay tribute to our forces and leadership and we send a message that Balochistan is the forefront of Pakistan, from where the voice of Pakistan has always been raised and would continue to be raised in the future.

He said that whenever India tried to invade, it was given a befitting reply, especially this time, the wisdom, courage and dignity with which the Pakistani army chief faced the enemy is commendable, the people of Balochistan are grateful to them and the entire nation salutes their leadership.

He said that our forces have made sacrifices and destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy, we salute these soldiers who have sacrificed their lives and defended the homeland saying that these sacrifices would never go in vain.

He said that some elements are trying to push the Baloch nation towards a futile war, the Baloch people would not gain anything from this futile war.

Just as the separatist movement ended in Kurdistan yesterday, I am also seeing such a so-called movement ending in Balochistan. The people of Balochistan have decided that they will not allow any ideology to be imposed at the cost of guns, he said.

The CM said that he once again invite those who want to impose war in Balochistan on the behest of India to see the fate of India and join the mainstream according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that there is talk of a so-called national war in secret, the question is, what kind of national war is this, in which innocent citizens, workers, travelers and innocent Baloch are being killed? This is neither Baloch tradition, nor Pashtun values, nor the way of the land of Balochistan,

He said that today's reality is that this war is not about any right or justice, but is part of personal interests and proxy of enemy forces, those who are involved in it are actually tools of India but history is a witness that when the state makes a decision, the name and mark of the enemy are erased, as the entire nation saw in the incidents of May 9 and 10.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the people of Balochistan have now decided that they would not allow any ideology to be imposed by force of gun, no matter how much sacrifices we have to make, we stand with Pakistan and would always stand by it.

He also condemned the attack on the convoy coming from Sariab Road to attend the rally and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred worker in the attack and said that the government would not only bring the killers to justice but could also fully support the families of the martyrs, every drop of the blood of the martyrs to be accounted.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the people of Balochistan are not only brave and proud but also stand with Pakistan like a leaden wall.

Parliamentary Secretary Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Mir Abdul Samad Gorgage, Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri, Malik Naeem Khan Bazai and political and social leader Babar Khan Yousafzai also addressed the public gathering.