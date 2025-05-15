FIA Orders Crackdown On Human Trafficking
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has ordered an intelligence-based crackdown on human trafficking networks in the Gujranwala zone, following an open court held at the FIA Composite Circle in Gujrat.
The session was presided over by Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar, and attended by a large number of citizens who raised concerns about human trafficking and other criminal activities in the region.
Taking immediate notice of the complaints, the FIA director directed officials to launch inquiries into the reported incidents. He further instructed that no leniency be shown to those involved in such "heinous crimes", stressing that offenders would be brought to justice and made an example.
"Victims of human trafficking must be provided with all possible legal support," Qamar told FIA officers, adding that ensuring justice and protecting the public were among the agency’s top priorities.
The FIA official also urged the public to report any information regarding trafficking networks directly to the agency to facilitate timely action.
Participants at the open court commended Qamar’s efforts and expressed confidence in the agency’s commitment to tackling organised crime in the region.
The FIA spokesperson reiterated that safeguarding citizens and combating crime remain central to the agency’s mission.
