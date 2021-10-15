CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to grant the status of university to Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women Rawalpindi adding that ring road and nullah Lai expressway have also been approved.

The CM announced that one billion rupees will be given to Viqar-un-Nisa University originally while four faculties will be established in the first phase.

Addressing a ceremony at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women on Friday, the CM announced that work was in progress on 371 development schemes, valuing 132 billion rupees, to develop the Rawalpindi city. The ring road and Nullah Lai Expressway projects will prove game-changer enterprises to benefit the locals, he continued and further stated to develop Rawalpindi as a model city as the locals had always reposed their trust over Prime Minster Imran Khan.

Women education was a priority agenda and ample higher education opportunities were available for female students in Rawalpindi as 60 girls colleges had been providing education in the division, he remarked. The government was committed to delivering instead of making tall claims and composite development was being ensured, he maintained.

The CM pointed out that a total of 124 per cent increase had been made in the health budget while 286 per cent and 29 per cent raises had been made in higher education and schools education budgets, respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 universities were being set up in Punjab as six universities had been established while approval was granted to nine other universities. Alongside, steps were being taken to set up six more universities, he continued. Four universities were in the Rawalpindi division while steps were being taken to establish a university in Attock, he added.

The talented but needy students had been given 10574 Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) scholarships worth Rs. 273 million while 677 PEEF scholarships will also be provided. A total of 29142 Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)scholarships of one billion rupees will be awarded this year, he summed.

Similarly, 'Seerat Chairs' had been established in IUB, Ghazi University DG Khan, Okara University, GCU Faisalabad, University of Chakwal and Bahauddin Zakariya University to assist with research. An effort had been made to ensure the participation of people from all walks of life in Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH), added the CM.

Federal Minister Sh. Rasheed Ahmad, Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and the college principal also spoke on the occasion.