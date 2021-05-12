UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Israeli Aggression On Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

CM condemns Israeli aggression on Palestinians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned Israel's bombardment, missile attack on Gaza and said that Israel is committing the worst cruelty by targeting women and children.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CM regretted Israel has violated all international laws to play with fire and blood in Palestine. Regrettably, Israel had violated all human rights by targeting innocent children and women and the international community should take immediate action to stop the Israeli aggression, he stressed.

The chief minister stressed upon the global community to proactively react to save the unarmed Palestinians from the savagery of their arch-enemy. Practical steps were needed in this regard and silence of the international community over Israeli aggression was criminal negligence, he regretted.

"We express complete solidarity with the defenceless Palestinians and I pray for the health and early recovery of the injured Palestinians" the CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

