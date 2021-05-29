CM condoles death of Sardar Sheryar Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sardar Sheryar Khan Lund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sardar Sheryar Khan Lund.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

He paid homage to the services of Sardar Sheryar Khan and said that he was a true patriot and son of the soil. He worked a lot for the welfare of the people of tribal areas, he said. The deep void left by his death will not be filled and his services will long be remembered, he added.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.