CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the passing of the wife of Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali.

In her message on Monday, the CM conveyed her grief and solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.