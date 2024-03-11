Open Menu

CM Condoles Demise Of Wife Of ANP’s Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM

CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the passing of the wife of Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the passing of the wife of Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali.

In her message on Monday, the CM conveyed her grief and solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Awami National Party Punjab Wife Family

Recent Stories

UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ra ..

UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e- ..

CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses

4 minutes ago
 12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing- ..

12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installmen ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation ..

Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam

4 minutes ago
LESCO making transmission system more stable

LESCO making transmission system more stable

4 minutes ago
 LCCI membership renewal till 31st

LCCI membership renewal till 31st

4 minutes ago
 PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’ ..

PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory

4 minutes ago
 Development work in Badin among top priorities: MN ..

Development work in Badin among top priorities: MNA

4 minutes ago
 Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakista ..

Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 State of art water monitoring laboratories establi ..

State of art water monitoring laboratories established in 35 districts

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan