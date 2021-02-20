(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the sad demise of Senior Journalist of Daily Pakistan Rai Liaqat Kharl.

In a condolence message on Saturday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the heirs with equanimity.