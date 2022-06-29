CM express annoyance over non-provision of dengue data

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed annoyance over the non-provision of accurate data about anti-dengue and stressed that the anti-dengue steps and the data should be compatible for achieving desired results.

Chairing a meeting to review steps for countering dengue and corona, the CM directed to set up a dashboard for authentic dengue data. He also sought the performance report of every district within three days from the chief secretary about their anti-dengue measures.

The anti-dengue arrangements should be reviewed through field visits and daily meetings, he said and made it clear that best-performing districts would be commended while bad performers would be held accountable.

Similarly, the CM ordered that assistance be sought from public representatives at the level of wards and union councils for dengue control.

Diseases like coronavirus, dengue and congo virus were challenges and must be addressed in a coordinated manner, he noted and vowed to meet the challenge of saving people from these diseases.

The meeting was also briefed about the coronavirus, dengue and congo virus.

Different experts presented their suggestions and it was decided to set up dengue counters in government hospitals.

Provincial Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir MPA, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others were present while deputy commissioners and health CEOs of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Sheikhupura participated through video link.