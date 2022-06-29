UrduPoint.com

CM Express Annoyance Over Non-provision Of Dengue Data

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 10:40 PM

CM express annoyance over non-provision of dengue data

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed annoyance over the non-provision of accurate data about anti-dengue and stressed that the anti-dengue steps and the data should be compatible for achieving desired results.

Chairing a meeting to review steps for countering dengue and corona, the CM directed to set up a dashboard for authentic dengue data. He also sought the performance report of every district within three days from the chief secretary about their anti-dengue measures.

The anti-dengue arrangements should be reviewed through field visits and daily meetings, he said and made it clear that best-performing districts would be commended while bad performers would be held accountable.

Similarly, the CM ordered that assistance be sought from public representatives at the level of wards and union councils for dengue control.

Diseases like coronavirus, dengue and congo virus were challenges and must be addressed in a coordinated manner, he noted and vowed to meet the challenge of saving people from these diseases.

The meeting was also briefed about the coronavirus, dengue and congo virus.

Different experts presented their suggestions and it was decided to set up dengue counters in government hospitals.

Provincial Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir MPA, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others were present while deputy commissioners and health CEOs of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Sheikhupura participated through video link.

Related Topics

Multan Shahbaz Sharif Faisalabad Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Congo Sheikhupura Imran Nazir From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

1 hour ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

1 hour ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

1 hour ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

1 hour ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.