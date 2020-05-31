UrduPoint.com
CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Nabeeha's Husband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

CM expresses grief over demise of Nabeeha's husband

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over a demise of the husband of anchorperson Dr Nabeeha Ali Khan.

In his condolence message on Sunday, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternalpeace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear thisirreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

