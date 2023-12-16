CM green-lights museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal

In a significant move, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has granted approval for the establishment of a museum showcasing historical items associated with the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) In a significant move, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has granted approval for the establishment of a museum showcasing historical items associated with the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

This museum, located adjacent to the Mazar-e-Iqbal, aims to be a haven for those with a penchant for Iqbal knowledge.

Expressing the invaluable cultural significance of a museum dedicated to the Poet of the East, the CM emphasized the importance of fostering awareness of Iqbal's legacy among the new generation.

A meeting presided over by the CM, was informed that the museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal will find its place in the outer premises of the Badshahi Mosque. This dedicated space will house objects attributed to the poet, providing a consolidated display of items used by Allama Iqbal at various locations.

CM Naqvi has issued prompt directives for the expeditious establishment of the museum. Furthermore, he has mandated the installation of top-quality tiles in the outer premises of the Mazar-e-Iqbal, along with the provision of high-quality red sandstone and super white marble for its enhancement.

In alignment with the comprehensive upgrade plan, the restoration of rooms within the Badshahi Mosque to their original condition was agreed upon during the meeting.

Senior Member board of Revenue Nabil Javed outlined additional initiatives, including the availability of all books of Allama Iqbal in the bookshop beside his tomb. Souvenir and craft shops are also slated, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Architectural enhancements, such as washing and polishing the inner marble of Allama Iqbal's shrine and waterproofing the roof are part of the comprehensive plan. Additionally, the relocation of facilities like canteens and shoe racks will be strategically undertaken.

The meeting, attended by notable figures such as renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Muneeb Iqbal, Iqbal Salahuddin, Senior Member Board of Revenue, DG Walled City Authority, Secretary Auqaf, and the head of Iqbal academy, signifies a collective effort towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage associated with Allama Iqbal.