CM Grieved At Deaths In Gujranwala Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of three people in a tractor-rickshaw collision in Dogranwala area of Gujranwala
She prayed for forgiveness and higher ranks for the deceased, and for complete and speedy recovery of the injured.
She said, "May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat and grant patience to the bereaved family.” She directed the authorities concerned to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
