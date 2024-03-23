Open Menu

CM Grieved At Deaths In Gujranwala Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 07:55 PM

CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of three people in a tractor-rickshaw collision in Dogranwala area of Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of three people in a tractor-rickshaw collision in Dogranwala area of Gujranwala.

She prayed for forgiveness and higher ranks for the deceased, and for complete and speedy recovery of the injured.

She said, "May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat and grant patience to the bereaved family.” She directed the authorities concerned to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Gujranwala May Family Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum

Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum

3 minutes ago
 PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution

PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution

2 minutes ago
 Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world

Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world

3 minutes ago
 PU Library Book Club organises introductory talk

PU Library Book Club organises introductory talk

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of man's death caused by ..

3 minutes ago
 Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks ..

Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers

3 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separ ..

Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country

34 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, fore ..

President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals on Pakistan Day

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further e ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation

50 minutes ago
 Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML ..

Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing wel ..

50 minutes ago
 156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan