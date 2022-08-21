UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Nayyara Noor's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

CM grieved over Nayyara Noor's demise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous singer Nayyara Noor.

In his condolence message here, he expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister paid rich homage to the precious services and singing art of the late singer .He remarked that an era of singing world has come to an end with the death of Nayyara Noor.

He lauded the classic singing of Nayyara Noor and remarked that the late singer enjoyed a distinctive place due her singing skills par excellenceCM extolled that the music world lost a melodious voice and admirable services of the late vocalist .

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Music Chief Minister Punjab Nayyara Noor Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

12 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

21 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

21 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

22 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.