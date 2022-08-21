LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous singer Nayyara Noor.

In his condolence message here, he expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister paid rich homage to the precious services and singing art of the late singer .He remarked that an era of singing world has come to an end with the death of Nayyara Noor.

He lauded the classic singing of Nayyara Noor and remarked that the late singer enjoyed a distinctive place due her singing skills par excellenceCM extolled that the music world lost a melodious voice and admirable services of the late vocalist .