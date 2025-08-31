CM Grieves Over Death Of AC Pattoki
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki, Furqan Ahmed, who suffered a cardiac arrest while engaged in flood relief operations.
Extending heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said that Furqan Ahmed embraced martyrdom in the line of duty while serving people in their most difficult hour. She described him as a shining example of dedication, public service, and selflessness whose sacrifice will always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieves over death of AC Pattoki3 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits flood-hit areas, assures full police support for rescue and relief22 minutes ago
-
AC Tandlianwala remains active during heavy rain23 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with Gohar Inqilabi over demise of brother33 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for 'assaulting daughter'42 minutes ago
-
Flood alert issued as India likely to release water into Chenab42 minutes ago
-
Federal minister pledges maximum relief to flood victims in Chiniot52 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 4-Day Polio eradication drive to protect children52 minutes ago
-
Delivery of quality foodstuff to consumers stands as the top priority of the state admin: AJK PM52 minutes ago
-
Kohat police vow to crack down on criminal elements52 minutes ago
-
France-based forum urges global action against human rights abuses in IIOJK52 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab inaugurates dry waste project in Paswal, Attock52 minutes ago