CM Grieves Over Death Of AC Pattoki

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki, Furqan Ahmed, who suffered a cardiac arrest while engaged in flood relief operations.

Extending heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said that Furqan Ahmed embraced martyrdom in the line of duty while serving people in their most difficult hour. She described him as a shining example of dedication, public service, and selflessness whose sacrifice will always be remembered.

