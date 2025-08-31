Federal Minister Pledges Maximum Relief To Flood Victims In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has assured that maximum relief will be provided to the flood-affected people of Chiniot.
During his visit to the affected areas on Sunday , Sheikh emphasized that the federal and provincial governments are working in tandem to mitigate the losses caused by the natural disaster. He acknowledged that while the damage to crops is significant, the governments are committed to supporting the farmers and providing relief to the affected communities.
During the visit, Sheikh stated that most of the affected people are currently staying with their relatives or acquaintances, but a comprehensive rehabilitation process will be initiated once they return to their homes.
The federal minister highlighted that the timely actions of the administration and the coordination between the federal and provincial governments have helped minimize the loss of life. He also mentioned that the federal government is considering a relief package, which will be discussed in detail in the cabinet to ensure maximum support for the victims.
The federal minister stressed the importance of constructing dams and reservoirs to preserve water and minimize the impact of disasters. He noted that the Prime Minister has also emphasized the need for dam construction in his speeches.
Sheikh emphasized that abundant water resources are wasted if not preserved, causing damage and destruction.
