Pakistan Must Prioritize Adaptation, Resilience To Tackle Climate Risks: Dr. Zainab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Climate expert Dr. Zainab Naeem has said Pakistan should prioritize adaptation and resilience over emission cuts, given its economic constraints.

Talking to ptv, she emphasized restoring wetlands, mangroves, and floodplains to absorb excess water, removing illegal construction from drainage channels, and upgrading urban drainage systems with green infrastructure.

Dr. Zainab also highlighted the importance of flood-resilient farming, supported by insurance and social safety nets.

She added that low-cost measures such as pre-monsoon drain cleaning, early warning systems, and community shelters could save lives immediately.

She further stressed the need to improve land-use planning and curb corruption to strengthen long-term climate resilience.

