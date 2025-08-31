Punjab faces escalating flood risk as NDMA predicts more rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that a fresh spell of heavy rainfall, expected from Monday to Wednesday, is likely to intensify the already critical flood situation across northeastern, central, and southern Punjab.

According to an alert issued by the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), multiple districts in Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, are expected to be impacted by the upcoming downpours.

Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Hafizabad face a risk of flooding from intense downpours.

Flood conditions could also worsen in Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and Mianwali, while Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Authorities cautioned that heavy rainfall in the upper areas and an increased flow in rivers may cause flood surges at Marala Headworks, raising the risk of inundation in adjoining regions.

Residents of low-lying areas and those living near streams have been advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from flood-prone zones. The public and relevant agencies have been urged to take precautionary measures.