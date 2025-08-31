Open Menu

Attock Police Crackdown On Drug Traffickers, Multiple Arrests

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Attock police crackdown on drug traffickers, multiple arrests

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Attock police have intensified their crackdown on drug traffickers, arresting several suspects and recovering large quantities of narcotics during separate operations.

According to officials, the police operations were carried out across the district on Sunday, targeting those involved in the illicit trade.

In one such operation, Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad of City Police Station Hassanabdal foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 10.53 kilograms of narcotics from Muhammad Yasin, a resident of Peshawar.

Other significant hauls included 1.4 kilograms of hashish seized from Asad Ikhlaq in Bhattar, and 1.3 kilograms of hashish recovered from Tariq Hussain and Muhammad Azam in separate operations.

The police officials reiterated that the crackdown on drug smugglers will continue unabated to protect the youth from the scourge of narcotics.

All the arrested suspects have been placed behind bars, and cases have been registered against them. The police operations demonstrate their commitment to tackling the issue of drug trafficking in the district.

Other notable arrests include Naeem Akhtar, who was caught with 1.4 kilograms of hashish by Rango Police, and Karamat Khan, who was apprehended by SI Abid Ali in Fateh Jang with 1.3 kilograms of hashish.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan