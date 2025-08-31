Attock Police Crackdown On Drug Traffickers, Multiple Arrests
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Attock police have intensified their crackdown on drug traffickers, arresting several suspects and recovering large quantities of narcotics during separate operations.
According to officials, the police operations were carried out across the district on Sunday, targeting those involved in the illicit trade.
In one such operation, Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad of City Police Station Hassanabdal foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 10.53 kilograms of narcotics from Muhammad Yasin, a resident of Peshawar.
Other significant hauls included 1.4 kilograms of hashish seized from Asad Ikhlaq in Bhattar, and 1.3 kilograms of hashish recovered from Tariq Hussain and Muhammad Azam in separate operations.
The police officials reiterated that the crackdown on drug smugglers will continue unabated to protect the youth from the scourge of narcotics.
All the arrested suspects have been placed behind bars, and cases have been registered against them. The police operations demonstrate their commitment to tackling the issue of drug trafficking in the district.
Other notable arrests include Naeem Akhtar, who was caught with 1.4 kilograms of hashish by Rango Police, and Karamat Khan, who was apprehended by SI Abid Ali in Fateh Jang with 1.3 kilograms of hashish.
