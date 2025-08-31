Seerat-un-Nabi a beacon of light for entire humanity: Auqaf secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said on Sunday that humanity could reach to high standards of vision, knowledge and morality by following the sacred teachings of our last beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said this while addressing the zonal Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) conference in Pakpattan, said a hand out issued here on Sunday.

He said that organizing of functions related to 'Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' (PBUH) at government level would help to promote Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) brought such a great revolution in the world which helped in evolution of humanity."

Other speakers said that Muslims could achieve success and honour just by following the holy teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari also reviewed the ongoing development project at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA), which was being expanded under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister. The project includes the construction of a Sama Hall, Langar Khana (free food distribution area), seminar hall, library and courtyard expansion, among other development works.

He described the project as a masterpiece of Islamic architecture, offering modern facilities for visitors and playing a vital role in the development of shrines of Punjab.

Later, Punjab Auqaf Secretary along with Administrator Auqaf Pakpattan Zia-ul-Mustafa and others, participated in the ceremonial chadar poshi (laying of a ceremonial sheet) and offered 'Fateha' at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA).