CM grieves over loss of lives owing to rains, flood in Balochistan, Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to torrential rains and flood torrents in Balochistan and Sindh.

In a statement on Sunday, Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

CM remarked that "We are standing by our affected brothers and sisters in this hour of distress.

" He underscored that Punjab government was ready to extend all possible cooperation to the affectees of Balochistan and Sindh and ready to lend helping hand to them.

Usman Buzdar maintained, "Our joys and sorrows are common and assured that we will not leave our affected brothers and sisters in this time of trial."CM said, "We share all sympathies with the heirs of the deceased persons and Punjab government equally shares the grief of the grieved families."