CM, Hakeem discuss coronavirus situation, Malakand Division development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), Malakand Division, Fazal Hakeem Yousufzai on Sunday called on KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed with him matters relating to overall situation in the wake of coronavirus in the division, the governments' efforts in that regard and developments projects of health and education sector and Mingora Gravity water supply scheme.

He apprised the chief minister regarding steps taken by the government against coronavirus in the division and positive results of the smart lockdowns, continuation of economic activities during current situation and provision of relief to the general public. At the meeting, some important decision for the well-being of people of the division were also taken.

After the meeting talking to media persons, Fazal Hakeem said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwas were lucky to have a dedicated and selfless chief minister like Mahmood Khan who from the very start of his responsibility as CM KP was busy in people-oriented activities.

He said the chief minister was giving equal importance to all the districts of the province and developments works were being done on merit basis.

He said serving people selflessly was our mission and no compromise would be made on the people's interest.

The whole nation, he said was with us in this mission adding the PTI government was making relentless efforts for the welfare of the people.

He hoped that government with the support of the people would succeed in achieving its targets.

He said PTI had rejected the politics of hatred and disintegration and promoted politics of ethics and manners. He said PTI would fulfill its promises made with the people and will continue its mission to serve our people without any favor. He said my door were open round the clock for all people.