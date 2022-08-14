UrduPoint.com

CM Hoists National Flag

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022

CM hoists national flag

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi on Sunday hoisted national flag at Alamgiri's Gate, Shahi Qila during his visit to Hazoori Bagh to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

National anthem was aired after the flag hoisting.

Consul Generals of United States, China, Turkey and Iran, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to CM Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar, Addl Chief Secretary Asadullah Khan, Commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

The chief minister also laid a flower wreath on the grave of Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Hazoori Bagh and offered Fateha.

He prayed for the solidarity, development, prosperity, stability of the country.

Khateeb Badhshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered dua.

