CM Meets MPAs, Discusses Public Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab and discussed with them public issues, and development needs of their respective constituencies
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab and discussed with them public issues, and development needs of their respective Constituencies.
The CM told the MPAs that 100 per cent free medicines and their free home delivery would start soon, adding that 600 roads, five expressways and three motorways would be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated in the province. “We have started a programme to provide 20,000 motorbikes to students. Rural and Primary health centres across the province will be revamped within six months,” she promised.
The chief minister asked the MPAs to monitor sale of bread and naan on official rate in their respective constituencies.
The MPAs paid tribute to the chief minister for starting many people-friendly projects in a short span of time. They acknowledged, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working faster than expected.”
MPAs Zahid Akram, Mohammad Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Kashif and Agha Ali Haider attended the meeting.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik
were also present.
Recent Stories
Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers
World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 rotating neutron stars
Tokyo stocks open higher
PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP
New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan
CPO orders cops to redress public complaints
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson
Security measures tightens in Sukkur
Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled
Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl
Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rin ..
Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP5 minutes ago
-
CPO orders cops to redress public complaints5 minutes ago
-
Security measures tightens in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl9 minutes ago
-
Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rind9 minutes ago
-
Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award4 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery4 minutes ago
-
City mayor visits flood affected areas4 minutes ago
-
Askari Tower attack: ATC withdraws bailable arrest warrants for Khadija Shah5 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM chairs review meeting on rehabilitation of roads, BHUs and RHCs23 minutes ago
-
CM reviews rehabilitation of roads, BHUs, RHUs25 minutes ago
-
Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official20 minutes ago