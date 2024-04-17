CM meets MPAs, discusses public issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab and discussed with them public issues, and development needs of their respective constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab and discussed with them public issues, and development needs of their respective Constituencies.

The CM told the MPAs that 100 per cent free medicines and their free home delivery would start soon, adding that 600 roads, five expressways and three motorways would be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated in the province. “We have started a programme to provide 20,000 motorbikes to students. Rural and Primary health centres across the province will be revamped within six months,” she promised.

The chief minister asked the MPAs to monitor sale of bread and naan on official rate in their respective constituencies.

The MPAs paid tribute to the chief minister for starting many people-friendly projects in a short span of time. They acknowledged, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working faster than expected.”

MPAs Zahid Akram, Mohammad Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Kashif and Agha Ali Haider attended the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik

were also present.