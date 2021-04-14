UrduPoint.com
CM Pays Tribute To Police, Law Enforcement Agencies

Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

CM pays tribute to police, law enforcement agencies

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for their role to maintain the law and order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for their role to maintain the law and order situation.

He expressed gratitude over the restoration of the law and order situation as well as the opening of roads.

In a statement, he said most of the roads in the province are open. Meanwhile, the government was following a policy of zero-tolerance against the violators of the law and no one will be allowed to harm anyone or damage government property, he stressed.

Violence or hooliganism was intolerable and strict action will be initiated against the perpetrators of the crimes, the CM warned.

