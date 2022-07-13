CM Punjab directs to expedite relief activities in flood damage areas of Rwp

UrduPoint.com

Published July 13, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the damage caused in Rawalpindi during heavy rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the damage caused in Rawalpindi during heavy rains.

He directed the administration to take immediate action to provide relief to the residents of the rain-affected areas.

Station Commander, Cantonment board Rawalpindi, Brig Salman, Cantonment Executive Officer, Chaklala Cantonment Board and Member Provincial Assembly, PP-13, Haji Amjad visited the affected areas including Dhoke Juma, Lalazar, Valley Housing Scheme Chaklala and inspected the relief and rescue operation.

The residents registered their complaints against the owners of the housing society and the local administration.

According to the residents, the owners of the housing society encroached the land along the nullah and narrowed the drain which caused a lot of damage in the locality.

The residents of Dhoke Juma and Valley Housing Scheme demanded removal of all encroachments and stern action against the owners of the society.

