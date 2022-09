NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Mehrabpur near Sakrand on a short visit here today to attend the Namaz-e-Janaza of mother of PPP MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and former Taluka Nazim Syed Ghulam Ali Shah who passed away on Saturday.

The funeral was held at Mehrabpur ancestral graveyard.

The funeral prayer was also attended by members national and provincial assemblies and political and social personalities including Provincial Agriculture Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Abdul Bari Patafi, MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Fayaz Hussain But, Sardar Khan Muhammad Dahri, Sardar Jam Tamachi Unar, Ziaul HassanLanjar, Ashique Hussain Dahri, Syed Munir Shah and others.