CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting here decided to further strengthen coordination with the federal government for implementation of all important projects besides enhancing efforts to cooperate with tax collecting bodies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting here decided to further strengthen coordination with the federal government for implementation of all important projects besides enhancing efforts to cooperate with tax collecting bodies.

The meeting was held here at CM House and attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, and other concerned secretaries, a communique said.

During the meeting, provincial minister for energy Nasir Hussain Shah pointed out that 26-Wind projects with a cumulative capacity of 1875 mega watt (MW) and 19-Solar projects of 1150 MW were waiting for competitive bidding.

After discussion, the Sindh government proposed to the federal government that 1st round of competitive bidding amongst LOI holders be carried out by provincial energy departments instead of the private power & infrastructure board (PPIB). The CM disclosed that a consensus has been developed with all the stakeholders to conduct competitive bidding on wind LOI holders for procuring 300 MW for Karachi electric (KE).

Financing agreement for Thar Rail Connectivity, the minister Nasir Shah told the CM that the previous PPP Sindh government had earlier agreed to fund the project through equity contribution.

The caretaker Sindh government approved financing 50 per cent of the project cost through a loan to Pakistan railways by the Sindh government subject to ratification by the elected cabinet of Sindh.

The finance facility agreement (FFA) was executed between the energy department and Pakistan railways for financing 50 per cent of the project cost on January 31, 2024.

The CM directed the energy department to file a proposal for ratification of the agreement.

The CM also said that provincial and federal data collection and integration was most important for which he directed chief secretary Asif Hyder Shah to coordinate with the federal government.

The chief secretary told the CM that necessary coordination between federal board of revenue (FBR), NADRA and relevant Sindh government departments was in place.

The Board of Revenue (BoR), Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) and Excise & Taxation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the federal board of revenue for data sharing and integration.

The CM directed the chief secretary to strengthen the data sharing and collection system.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the chief minister that the caretaker Sindh government has approved revised abyana rates on February 20, 2024.

The CM directed the irrigation minister to file his comments on the rates revised by the caretaker government so that they could be ratified.

For ground water regulatory framework, the chief minister said that there was a need to develop ground water regulatory framework.

He directed the irrigation department to work on a new water law for integrated water resource management.

He said that the legislation would be made for the ground water regulatory framework.

The CM directed the minister for Irrigation to hire consultants for the new water law.

Regarding the corporate farming, the CM was told that the caretaker cabinet had approved a proposal for corporate farming on December 1, 2023. He directed the agriculture department to file proposals for the purpose so that projects could be launched.

Nasir Shah said that there was a dire need to improve crop yield with the help of technology. He directed the agriculture department to strengthen its various wings including research centres for the supreme interest of the peasants, growers, and economy.

The minister for irrigation briefed the chief minister on the desilting of 60 channels in the command of Begari Sindh Feeder Canal which was started on December 20 and the project would be completed on June 15, 2024.

Desilting of 76 channels in the command of Pinyari and Kalri Baghar Feeder has also been started and it will be completed on April 4, 2024.

Similarly, the desilting of 132 channels in the command area of the Ghotki feeder Canal, Nara Canal, Fuleli Canal, and Akram Wah started on December 28, 2023, and it would be completed by April 15, 2024.

The desilting of 58 channels in the command of Rohri Canal, Khairour East, and Khairpur West Canal started on January 9, 2024, and it will be completed on January 30, 2024.

The desilting of 175 channels in the command area of Rice Canal, Dadu Canal, and North Western Canal started on December 20, 2023, and it will be completed on April 30, 2024.