CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the under-construction home of Subiya Munir, a beneficiary of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program at Kot Lakhpat Andron Pindi Rajput, here on Tuesday.

During her visit, the chief minister observed the lanter slab installation process on the three-marla plot, where the walls have already been constructed. “Alhamdulillah, the work of installing lanter slab on the first house under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program has begun,” she stated.

Subiya Munir was overwhelmed with joy upon meeting the CM, expressing her heartfelt gratitude.

CM Maryam Nawaz embraced Subiya and congratulated her, while Subiya’s daughters, Tayyaba and Ayesha, presented flowers to the Chief Minister.

CM Maryam Nawaz also handed Subiya Munir the second cheque of her loan installment and directed relevant authorities to provide essential household furniture.

The CM encouraged Subiya to educate her daughters, assuring her that the Punjab government would cover their educational expenses. “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is very happy to see your home and sends many prayers and greetings,” she added.

Expressing her own joy, she said, “Seeing your house being built under the loan scheme brings me happiness as if my own home is being constructed. A personal home is a right for every citizen; I am not doing anyone a favor.”

Subiya Munir informed the CM that she purchased the plot but struggled financially to build the house. “Thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, my dream of having a roof over my head is being fulfilled,” she said. She also shared that she received the loan cheque on October 2 and began construction within fifteen days, with plans for a drawing room, bedroom, attached bathroom, and kitchen within the three marla space.

Subiya expressed her gratitude, saying, “After seeing the advertisement, I applied through the portal and received the loan. Alhamdulillah, my house will be completed in a few months. I send heartfelt prayers for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.”

The chief minister praised the construction team and urged them to work diligently. Subiya Munir, a single parent, works as a decorator in an event management team.