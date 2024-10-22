Open Menu

CM Visits Under-construction Home Of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Beneficiary

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 08:37 PM

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the under-construction home of Subiya Munir, a beneficiary of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program at Kot Lakhpat Andron Pindi Rajput, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the under-construction home of Subiya Munir, a beneficiary of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program at Kot Lakhpat Andron Pindi Rajput, here on Tuesday.

During her visit, the chief minister observed the lanter slab installation process on the three-marla plot, where the walls have already been constructed. “Alhamdulillah, the work of installing lanter slab on the first house under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program has begun,” she stated.

Subiya Munir was overwhelmed with joy upon meeting the CM, expressing her heartfelt gratitude.

CM Maryam Nawaz embraced Subiya and congratulated her, while Subiya’s daughters, Tayyaba and Ayesha, presented flowers to the Chief Minister.

CM Maryam Nawaz also handed Subiya Munir the second cheque of her loan installment and directed relevant authorities to provide essential household furniture.

The CM encouraged Subiya to educate her daughters, assuring her that the Punjab government would cover their educational expenses. “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is very happy to see your home and sends many prayers and greetings,” she added.

Expressing her own joy, she said, “Seeing your house being built under the loan scheme brings me happiness as if my own home is being constructed. A personal home is a right for every citizen; I am not doing anyone a favor.”

Subiya Munir informed the CM that she purchased the plot but struggled financially to build the house. “Thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, my dream of having a roof over my head is being fulfilled,” she said. She also shared that she received the loan cheque on October 2 and began construction within fifteen days, with plans for a drawing room, bedroom, attached bathroom, and kitchen within the three marla space.

Subiya expressed her gratitude, saying, “After seeing the advertisement, I applied through the portal and received the loan. Alhamdulillah, my house will be completed in a few months. I send heartfelt prayers for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.”

The chief minister praised the construction team and urged them to work diligently. Subiya Munir, a single parent, works as a decorator in an event management team.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Loan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit October Event

Recent Stories

Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

32 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

32 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

32 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

32 minutes ago
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

8 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

8 minutes ago
 Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic ..

Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic Sea base: ministry

8 minutes ago
 Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions Lea ..

Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions League campaign

8 minutes ago
 PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

8 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan