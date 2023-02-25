UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Underpass Remodelling Project

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has visited underpass remodelling project from CBD Main Boulevard Kalma Chowk to Centre Point, here on Friday.

On the directions of the CM, underpass remodelling project has been opened for traffic in a short span of two and a half month.

The caretaker CM was given a briefing about the project.

The CM inspected the project and reviewed carpeting and other development work.

He had directed to complete the project by the month of February in view of PSL matches and problems faced by the citizens.

Talking on the occasion, he said the project has been opened for traffic before stipulated time and to ensure ease for the commuters.

The project has been completed by putting in hard work round the clock, he said adding that the dedication of the workers and other staff are praiseworthy. Both lanes of the project have now been opened for traffic, he added.

Talking to the media, Mohsin Naqvi said the Punjab government is ever ready whenever elections would be held, adding that holding elections is foremost responsibility of his government.

He underscored that the security and law and order will be ensured at any cost.

He said that holding protest is a right of everyone however the caretaker government is responsible to ensure foolproof security during the PSL matches.

He said the opening of underpass remodeling project will improve traffic problems in the area besides ensuring smooth traffic flow during PSL matches. Mohsin Naqvi said that work on the project will continue while maintaining smooth traffic.

The underpass project will be completed before March 23, he maintained.

Provincial Ministers Bilal Afzal, Amir Mir, Javed Akram, Afzal Ali Nasir, Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CCPO Bilal Kamyana and other officials concerned were present.

