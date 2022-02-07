UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Inaugurates Hisar-Baro Link Road At Buner

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications & Works (C&W), Riaz Khan Monday inaugurated Hisar-Baro Link Road at District Buner

The construction work will be completed with the estimated cost of Rs 20 million.

Besides, Tehsil Chairman, Haji Rozi Khan, other party senior leaders, party workers and local elites were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the construction of the road was the long standing demand of the locals.

He said that Hisar is a beautiful forest covered area, but due to the lack of means of communication, the residents were feeling a sense of deprivation.

In the past, he said the so-called politicians were making the residents of the area as scapegoats for their politics and did nothing for their welfare.

He said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, massive development work in all backward areas of the province was continued under theleadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that the residents of Dagar have always supported the PTI and now time has arrived to remove their sense of deprivation.

