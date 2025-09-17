Preedy police arrest gutka/mawa seller

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Preedy police arrested a man for selling hazardous gutka and mawa in a raid on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Muzzammil, son of Muhammad Ijaz. Police recovered 200 packets of gutka/mawa from his possession.

An FIR No. 576/2025 has been registered against him at Preedy Police Station.

Police said the crackdown against the sale of harmful substances will continue.