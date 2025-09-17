Preedy Police Arrest Gutka/mawa Seller
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Preedy police arrested a man for selling hazardous gutka and mawa in a raid on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect was identified as Muzzammil, son of Muhammad Ijaz. Police recovered 200 packets of gutka/mawa from his possession.
An FIR No. 576/2025 has been registered against him at Preedy Police Station.
Police said the crackdown against the sale of harmful substances will continue.
