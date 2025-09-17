India destabilizing AJK after defeat in recent operation: APC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) An All Parties Conference (APC) was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair.

The APC was attended by the leadership of all political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party, Jamiat-e-Hadith, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Azad Kashmir.

At a press briefing after the APC, former AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan read out the joint declaration to the media.

The declaration stated that India was in a state of shock after the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.This successful operation has boosted the morale of those associated with the Kashmir freedom movement and has given the Kashmir issue a new lease of life in the global arena,” he said.

"In a bid to hide its fiasco, India was shamelessly hatching conspiracies to destabilize Azad Kashmir and create unrest, as it has done in Balochistan", Khan said. “The entire political leadership of Azad Kashmir fully supports the ongoing freedom movement in occupied Kashmir and stands shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination,” the declaration added.

Referring to the cipher that has recently come to light, he said it was yet another proof of India’s involvement in worsening the situation in Azad Kashmir.

Waving the cipher during the press conference, the former AJK PM said all political parties strongly condemned this heinous conspiracy and reiterated their resolve to resist any attempt to destabilize Azad Kashmir.

He added that all political parties would continue their efforts in the public interest and to resolve the problems of the people. “No other forum or pressure group, which comes into existence as a result of India’s facilitation, will be allowed to make decisions in the streets,” he warned.

The APC also decided that from September 21 onwards, all political parties will launch a public relations campaign to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and with the armed forces of Pakistan.

The first public meeting will be held on Sunday, September 21, in Rawalakot, followed by one in Pir Bagh on September 22, where leaders of all political parties will address.

Speaking on the occasion, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Khan said all institutions established in Azad Kashmir were the achievement of national leaders and political leadership.

People's Party Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said, “We all agree that no one can be allowed to undermine our sacrifices. This cipher is clear evidence of India’s attempt to destabilize Azad Kashmir.”

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas remarked, “The emergence of this cipher is alarming. Our eternal enemy is involved in destabilizing this base camp.”

He added that the biggest constitutional forum of Azad Kashmir is the Legislative Assembly, followed by local bodies.“The construction and development in Azad Kashmir has been carried out by political parties. People should understand that they must not play into the hands of miscreants, and we will not allow the freedom movement to be harmed,” he said.

PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir said that while political manifestos differ, all parties are united on the identity of the state. “We will launch the public relations campaign together,” he affirmed.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party President Sardar Hassan Ibrahim said that the cipher exposed a dirty game.“We are united for the state of Pakistan. These facts have been presented to the people, and they must decide for themselves,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Muslimeen Azad Kashmir President Syed Yasir Abbas Sabzwari added, “We must respond to India together, just as we defeated it in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Azad Kashmir will not be allowed to become part of a foreign agenda.”

Jamiat Ahle Hadith Nazim-e-Ala Daniyal Shahab Madani vowed that India’s conspiracy to destabilize Azad Kashmir would be jointly foiled.

Senior Minister Col. (retd) Waqar Noor, along with government ministers Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Ahmed Raza Qadri, Nisar Ansar Abdali, and Zafar Malik, were also present on the occasion.