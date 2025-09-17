UNICEF Country Representative Calls On KP CS
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The newly appointed Country Representative of UNICEF, Pernille Ironside met with Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.
UNICEF country representative and CS agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership and enhance future cooperation between UNICEF and KP government.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Patient Safety Day marked at LGH with seminar on quality care22 seconds ago
-
CM’s aide visits 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project24 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Electric vehicle, motorcycle factory in Xuzhou26 seconds ago
-
UNICEF country representative calls on KP CS28 seconds ago
-
NA body reviews HESCO discriminatory load-shedding; calls for reforms in HESCO, SEPCO28 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Pakistan House in Beijing34 seconds ago
-
President departs to Urumqi11 minutes ago
-
Preedy police arrest gutka/mawa seller11 minutes ago
-
Minister Azma condoles with Faizan Bangash on mother’s demise11 minutes ago
-
Governor visits electric vehicle and motorcycle factory in Xuzhou21 minutes ago
-
India destabilizing AJK after defeat in recent operation: APC21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest 10,470 criminals in 202531 minutes ago