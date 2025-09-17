Open Menu

Governor Tessori Visits Pakistan House In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Governor Tessori visits Pakistan House in Beijing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, is currently in China, paid a visit to Pakistan House in Beijing, where he was warmly received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, along with members of the diplomatic staff.

Governor Sindh held detailed discussions regarding the issues faced by the Pakistani community in China, particularly students.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi also hosted a luncheon in honor of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, which was attended by officials from the Pakistani Embassy as well as Chinese dignitaries. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori expressed gratitude to all participants for their presence and appreciated the efforts of the Embassy towards the welfare of the Pakistani community.

During the visit, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also recorded his remarks in the guestbook of Pakistan House.

He wrote that Pakistan-China relations are growing stronger with time, and that political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations continue to improve.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said that the Embassy regularly engages with Chinese investors and industrialists to highlight new opportunities for investment in Pakistan and to promote Pakistani products. He further emphasized that China remains a key trading partner of Pakistan and that there is a need to further strengthen the economic ties between both countries.

The visit of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori to Pakistan House was aimed at further promoting trade and cultural relations between Pakistan and China, with expectations of continued support from the diplomatic mission.

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

36 minutes ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

50 minutes ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

1 hour ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

2 hours ago
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

3 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan