Open Menu

Punjab Police Arrest 10,470 Criminals In 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Punjab Police arrest 10,470 criminals in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 10,470 criminals from 4,254 gangs across the province this year as well as recovered stolen property worth over Rs 2.5 billion.

A spokesperson for the police said the crackdown—part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Safe Punjab”vision—targeted gangs involved in murder, kidnapping for ransom, rape, robbery, and other serious crimes. The recovered property includes vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, gold, livestock, and cash.

Police also seized a significant quantity of arms and ammunition during the operations, including 1,336 Kalashnikovs, 2,298 rifles, 27,466 pistols, 2,458 shotguns, 363 revolvers, and nearly 200,000 bullets.

In Lahore alone, operations were carried out against 2,141 gangs, leading to the arrest of 4,776 criminals.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, directed officials to further accelerate province-wide operations, reaffirming the force’s commitment to eliminating crime through a zero-tolerance policy. He said all available resources are being utilised to ensure public safety and uphold law and order

Recent Stories

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

20 minutes ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

50 minutes ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

2 hours ago
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

4 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan