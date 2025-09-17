Punjab Police arrest 10,470 criminals in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 10,470 criminals from 4,254 gangs across the province this year as well as recovered stolen property worth over Rs 2.5 billion.

A spokesperson for the police said the crackdown—part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Safe Punjab”vision—targeted gangs involved in murder, kidnapping for ransom, rape, robbery, and other serious crimes. The recovered property includes vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, gold, livestock, and cash.

Police also seized a significant quantity of arms and ammunition during the operations, including 1,336 Kalashnikovs, 2,298 rifles, 27,466 pistols, 2,458 shotguns, 363 revolvers, and nearly 200,000 bullets.

In Lahore alone, operations were carried out against 2,141 gangs, leading to the arrest of 4,776 criminals.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, directed officials to further accelerate province-wide operations, reaffirming the force’s commitment to eliminating crime through a zero-tolerance policy. He said all available resources are being utilised to ensure public safety and uphold law and order