Minister Azma Condoles With Faizan Bangash On Mother’s Demise
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the passing of the wife of former PPP MPA Dr. Ziaullah Khan Bangash and mother of senior journalist Faizan Bangash.
The minister visited the bereaved family at their residence to offer condolences and prayed for the departed soul. Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Kamran also accompanied her during the visit.
Speaking on the occasion, Azma Bokhari said that the loss of a mother is an irreparable tragedy, as no one can ever replace a mother’s love and care.
She noted that the void created by such a loss will always be deeply felt by the family.
She further stated that the Government of Punjab stands in solidarity with Faizan Bangash and his family during this difficult time, sharing equally in their grief. She prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the family to bear the irreparable loss.
