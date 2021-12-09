PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said Thursday that the government had strong commitment to eliminate corruption which was the biggest obstacle to socio-economic development.

In a message on the International anti-corruption day, the CM's aide said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government believed in merit and transparency and it had zero tolerance against corrupt elements and practices at any level.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had unwavering commitment against corruption and had put the country o the path of development and progress.

"Thanks to the reform agenda of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, there is complete transparency in institutions and their affairs." the chief minister's Special Assistant maintainedHe was of the view that it was not only the responsibility of certain institutions or departments to fight against corruption but each individual had to play a role on this front and collective efforts should be made to wipe out the menace from the society.