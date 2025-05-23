(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Chairman of the Rawalpindi Educational Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, reiterated the board's commitment to transparency during the ongoing HSSC-I annual examinations 2025, following the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed satisfaction with the conducive atmosphere and the facilities provided to students including cold water, adequate lighting, clean environments and security arrangements to allow candidates to focus on their examinations.

According to the details, the chairman made surprise visits to various examination centers on Friday to review the exam conduct and the compliance of the SOPs to combat the menace of cheating. During the visit he examined the examination halls and invigilators attendance.

Talking on the occasion, the chairman acknowledged the support of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in promoting a transparent examination system.

"Rawalpindi board is taking all possible steps as per government directives to ensure transparent examination and marking process", he added.

He announced the introduction of a modern online monitoring system to ensure fairness, particularly in sensitive centers, thereby reinforcing the board's zero-tolerance policy against cheating.

According to the Board spokesman, Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan also conducted inspections at several centers, including Government Girls High school Taxila, Government College of Technology Hattar Road, and Government Associate College for Boys Khayaban-e-Sir Syed d. He checked students' roll number slips, examination discipline, furniture, security, and facilities.

During the inspections, two candidates were caught red-handed while cheating the questions papers, and forwarded their cases to the discipline branch.