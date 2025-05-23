CM's Support Boosts Transparency In 2025 Exams, Says Board Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:16 PM
The Chairman of the Rawalpindi Educational Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, reiterated the board's commitment to transparency during the ongoing HSSC-I annual examinations 2025, following the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Chairman of the Rawalpindi Educational Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, reiterated the board's commitment to transparency during the ongoing HSSC-I annual examinations 2025, following the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He expressed satisfaction with the conducive atmosphere and the facilities provided to students including cold water, adequate lighting, clean environments and security arrangements to allow candidates to focus on their examinations.
According to the details, the chairman made surprise visits to various examination centers on Friday to review the exam conduct and the compliance of the SOPs to combat the menace of cheating. During the visit he examined the examination halls and invigilators attendance.
Talking on the occasion, the chairman acknowledged the support of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in promoting a transparent examination system.
"Rawalpindi board is taking all possible steps as per government directives to ensure transparent examination and marking process", he added.
He announced the introduction of a modern online monitoring system to ensure fairness, particularly in sensitive centers, thereby reinforcing the board's zero-tolerance policy against cheating.
According to the Board spokesman, Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan also conducted inspections at several centers, including Government Girls High school Taxila, Government College of Technology Hattar Road, and Government Associate College for Boys Khayaban-e-Sir Syed d. He checked students' roll number slips, examination discipline, furniture, security, and facilities.
During the inspections, two candidates were caught red-handed while cheating the questions papers, and forwarded their cases to the discipline branch.
Recent Stories
Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity
Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib
Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad
CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman
NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..
ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship
Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal spells shine in PCB inter-dist ..
FGP, ICCI sign MoU for sustainable economic empowerment, clean environment
WWF Pakistan engages transgender community in Haripur for water conservation awa ..
ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship in collaboration wit ..
Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condemns Khuzdar attack on school bu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity1 minute ago
-
Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib1 minute ago
-
Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad1 minute ago
-
CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman1 minute ago
-
SSP Operations hold open court28 minutes ago
-
2 cops among 3 booked for keeping citizen in wrongful confinement38 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,549 injured in 1,347 road accidents in Punjab38 minutes ago
-
4 cops suspended, 4 issued show cause notices in Judicial Complex videos case48 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court58 minutes ago
-
SHRC organises consultation for transgender community1 hour ago
-
DIG Hazara orders enhanced security across all districts to prevent cattle theft ahead of Eid-ul-Adh ..1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad admin steps up efforts to improve healthcare, price control1 hour ago