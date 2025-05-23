SSP Operations Hold Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar on Friday held an open court here at the Police Lines Headquarters.
According to the police spokesman, the SSP listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the relevant officers to resolve them.
He directed the officers to ensure legal action on the marked applications within the given time-frame. “No negligence will be tolerated in the immediate resolution of the problems of the citizens,” he warned.
Recent Stories
Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations hold open court1 minute ago
-
2 cops among 3 booked for keeping citizen in wrongful confinement11 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,549 injured in 1,347 road accidents in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
4 cops suspended, 4 issued show cause notices in Judicial Complex videos case21 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court31 minutes ago
-
SHRC organises consultation for transgender community41 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders enhanced security across all districts to prevent cattle theft ahead of Eid-ul-Adh ..41 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin steps up efforts to improve healthcare, price control41 minutes ago
-
News about drug use in Sadiqabad school rebutted41 minutes ago
-
DC Dera chairs preparatory meeting, launches Anti-Polio campaign41 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 14 law breakers41 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO reviews sweeping, waste collection41 minutes ago