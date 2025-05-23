Open Menu

SSP Operations Hold Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar on Friday held an open court here at the Police Lines Headquarters.

According to the police spokesman, the SSP listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the relevant officers to resolve them.

He directed the officers to ensure legal action on the marked applications within the given time-frame. “No negligence will be tolerated in the immediate resolution of the problems of the citizens,” he warned.

