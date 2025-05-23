Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal spells shine in PCB inter-district U-19 tournament

Three exciting matches concluded in the PCB Inter-District Under-19 One Day Cricket Tournament (Karachi Region) on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Three exciting matches concluded in the PCB Inter-District Under-19 One Day Cricket Tournament (Karachi Region) on Thursday, with outstanding performances including a century by Zone-IV captain Musa Azad and brilliant bowling by slow left-arm spinners Arman Hussain and Niqab Shafiq.

At Agha Khan Gymkhana Ground, Zone-IV overpowered Zone-I by 105 runs. Batting first, Zone-IV piled up 307 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs, led by a commanding 116 off 121 balls by skipper Musa Azad, who smashed 18 fours and 2 sixes. He was supported by Ahmer Riaz (81) and Daniyal Ahmed (50*). In reply, Zone-I was bundled out for 202 in 48.2 overs despite a fighting 58 from Hamza Malik. Aun Abbas, Amanullah, and Arshad Khan claimed two wickets each for Zone-IV.

In a nail-biting finish at Gulberg Gymkhana Ground, Zone-III edged out Zone-II by just one run.

Zone-III posted 222 for 7, anchored by unbeaten knocks from Muhammad Hasan (58*) and Hassan Khan (20*). Zone-II came close in the chase but fell short, getting all out for 221 in the final over. Arman Hussain starred with the ball for Zone-III, grabbing 5 wickets for 33 runs.

Meanwhile, at KCCA Stadium, Zone-VI defeated Zone-VII by 75 runs. Zone-VI scored 178 for 6 in their 50 overs with Muhammad Azan contributing 53. Zone-VII struggled in their reply and were dismissed for 103 in just 30 overs. Niqab Shafiq tore through the batting lineup with figures of 4 for 11, well supported by Zaryab Shah (2/23) and Saad Sakhawat (2/35).

Match officials included umpires Imran Jawed, Murtaza Mehmood, Shahid Aslam, Danish Hussain, Alay Haider, and Faheem Bukhari. Scoring duties were handled by Mustujab Alam, Junaid Afzal, and Salman Hussain Kazmi.