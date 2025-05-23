ICCI, FGP Partners To Promote Youth, Women Entrepreneurship
In a landmark development for sustainable economic empowerment and environmental responsibility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) at the Chamber House on Friday
The MoU was formally signed by Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI and Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP. Former President ICCI Aamir Waheed, Executive Members Faisal Muzzamal, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Advisor to President Naeem Siddiqui, FGP Board’s Director Urooj Raza Sayyami, Farhan Javaid, Shafqat Aziz, and Ms Amna Kayani were also present on the occasion.
The MoU establishes a strategic partnership between the two organizations to promote youth and women entrepreneurship in collaboration with the academic institutions, conduct skills-based training programs, and collaborate on climate resilience efforts.
A flagship initiative under this partnership is the “Clean Islamabad” campaign, through which both parties will work together to eliminate the use of plastic bags and promote sustainable, plastic-free alternatives.
The collaboration also includes policy dialogues, green business model development, research support, and capacity-building activities.
Speaking on the occasion, Nasir M. Qureshi, President of ICCI, stated, “This partnership is a timely step toward inclusive growth and environmental stewardship. ICCI strongly believes in supporting initiatives that empower youth and women entrepreneurs while promoting responsible business practices.
Our collaboration with FGP reflects our shared commitment to a cleaner, greener, and economically stronger Islamabad.”
Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, expressed appreciation for ICCI’s proactive role and vision and said, “This MoU marks a meaningful beginning for collaborative, people-centred development. FGP believes that true empowerment comes when economic opportunity is linked with sustainability.
We look forward to working with ICCI to shape models that not only create livelihoods but also protect our environment and build climate resilience.”
Both organizations jointly resolved to take forward their shared mission of inclusive economic development, climate adaptation, and community engagement.
They agreed to translate this partnership into tangible action, ensuring their joint efforts reach grassroots communities, young entrepreneurs, and small business leaders across Islamabad and beyond.
