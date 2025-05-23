Pakistan Can Lead Emerging Crypto Economy: Bilal Bin Saqib
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:16 PM
Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), Bilal Bin Saqib, on Friday said Pakistan is setting its own path and emerging as a key player in the Crypto economy
Talking to a private news channel, he said that for the first time, we are not standing behind the world but we are establishing our own trend in the digital Currency landscape.
He said that global tech leaders and companies are now looking toward Pakistan to explore its Crypto potential.
He further said that Pakistani youth is ready to embrace Crypto adoption. Pakistan has the potential to become a regional leader in digital finance, exporting innovation and becoming an epicenter for emerging markets, he added.
“The creation of Pakistan’s Digital Assets Authority will allow for strong and smart regulation,” he said, adding that the goal is to ensure that global-level companies can now be built in Pakistan, not just in the US or Europe.
He emphasized the need to transform Pakistani freelancers and tech followers into founders, asserting that the country is building its future with bold diplomacy and strategic engagement. “Pakistan is progressing in this space faster than neighboring countries. The world is recognizing our place in the digital economy,” he added.
