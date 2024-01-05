CNG stations closed under section 144 in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Friday announced the closure of all CNG stations in district under the section 144 to secure supply of Sui gas.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office, in a proactive move to secure the Sui gas supply for domestic consumers in Kohat district, Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir has ordered the closure of all CNG stations and pumps from January 5 to January 31, 2024 under the Section 144.

DC said that this decision aims to safeguard the availability of Sui gas for domestic consumers.

He further told that any violation of this order would result in strict legal action against the CNG station owners.

APP/azq