COAS, Chinese FM Reaffirm Resolve To Strengthen All-weather Strategic Partnership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Foreign Minister of China, Mr. Wang Yi, among other commitments also met Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ at Islamabad.
Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism, and matters of mutual interest, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.
Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development. The COAS expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.
