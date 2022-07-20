COAS inaugurates most modern tunneling institute of FWO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Tunneling Institute of Pakistan (TIP) and inaugurated the most modern Tunneling Institute, an initiative of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

The TIP is aimed at promoting professional tunnelling expertise including research and development and synergize tunneling resources, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The TIP will provide a distinctive platform to encompass tunneling education through both tunneling academia and industry experts.

The TIP is only sixth such facility in the world which has been completed and operationalized within planned time frame of 10 months by the FWO.

Later, the COAS visited National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

The Army Chief was apprised about the latest polio campaigns conducted in the country and challenges being faced.

The COAS directed to provide additional manpower and resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio campaigns to achieve the objective of a polio free Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at TIP, the COAS was received by Engineer in Chief (E-In-C) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar.